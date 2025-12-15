Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Director Purchases $499,044.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. The trade was a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 1,369,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 310.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Harmonic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $8,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 729,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

