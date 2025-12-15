LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) CEO Sells $10,712,156.00 in Stock

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) CEO David Fortunato sold 765,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,712,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,481,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,734,714. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 11th, David Fortunato sold 95,416 shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,335,824.00.

Shares of WLTH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. 4,294,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

