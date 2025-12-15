Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 15,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $4,632,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 258,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,818,234.84. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.19, for a total value of $2,251,425.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.72. 473,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.11 and a 200-day moving average of $259.42. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

