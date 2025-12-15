Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells 11,140 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $298,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,753,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,820,074.93. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Sydney Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, William Sydney Fisher sold 88,860 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $2,383,225.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, William Sydney Fisher sold 400,000 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $10,808,000.00.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 6,859,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,231. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.28.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $592,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

