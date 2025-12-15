Insider Selling: Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,975.39. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 12th, James Morgan Roche sold 100,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 11th, James Morgan Roche sold 60,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,400,400.00.
- On Friday, December 5th, James Morgan Roche sold 15,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $376,200.00.
Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:BWIN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,839. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.
Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
