John Fisher Sells 3,971 Shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $107,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 746,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,958.24. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. 6,859,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,231. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.28.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth $7,207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 1,600,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

