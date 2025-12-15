Neven Haltmayer Sells 6,165 Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,410.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 173,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,827.05. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35.

HLIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.08. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,013,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156,862 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 82.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 292,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

