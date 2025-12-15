Analyzing First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Bank pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First National of Nebraska and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 2 1 2.80

Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Preferred Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.21 $412.43 million N/A N/A Preferred Bank $522.66 million 2.78 $130.66 million $9.84 10.24

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Preferred Bank 25.67% 16.91% 1.82%

Summary

Preferred Bank beats First National of Nebraska on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides cash management services; and internet, mobile, and tablet banking services. The company operates through full-service branch offices in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco; Flushing, New York; Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas; and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

