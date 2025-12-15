Critical Review: Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) vs. Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 4.74% 14.28% 3.89% Bausch + Lomb -6.13% 2.42% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplifon and Bausch + Lomb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bausch + Lomb 2 8 5 0 2.20

Risk and Volatility

Bausch + Lomb has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Amplifon.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplifon and Bausch + Lomb”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion 1.35 $157.31 million $0.56 27.78 Bausch + Lomb $4.79 billion 1.26 -$317.00 million ($0.87) -19.62

Amplifon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplifon beats Bausch + Lomb on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.