Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Mills (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2025 – General Mills had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – General Mills had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/15/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.