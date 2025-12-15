Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.65 and last traded at GBX 5.65. 13,464,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,798,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.
Read Our Latest Report on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.