Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.65 and last traded at GBX 5.65. 13,464,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,798,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £83.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

