Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $62,881.92 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd Petersen sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $62,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,858.56. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 472,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $191.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 15.43%. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 611,995 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 220.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,773,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.