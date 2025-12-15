Caroline Feeney Sells 6,555 Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.67. 1,412,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $123.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

