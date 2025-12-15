Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,459,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,764.09. This represents a 53.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Monday. 641,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,606,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 516,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 341,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 147,679 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

