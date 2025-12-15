Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,459,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,764.09. This represents a 53.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Monday. 641,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
