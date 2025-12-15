Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,364,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 833% from the average daily volume of 146,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

