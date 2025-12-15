Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells $22,754.79 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,831.29. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Euan Abraham sold 1,840 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $19,872.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Euan Abraham sold 3,915 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $45,766.35.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Euan Abraham sold 1,480 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $22,481.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $374,750.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Euan Abraham sold 8,433 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $104,400.54.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SERV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 5,617,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,200. The company has a market capitalization of $817.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Serve Robotics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

