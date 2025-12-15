Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.18. 50,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.87.
Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%.Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.
