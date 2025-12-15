Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.18. 50,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%.Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Featured Stories

