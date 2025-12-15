Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quince Therapeutics (QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QNCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2025 – Quince Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Quince Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Quince Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Quince Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Quince Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

