Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

SAFE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 515,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,011. The stock has a market cap of $991.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.85. Safehold has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 36.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safehold had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

