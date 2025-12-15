Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,705. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

