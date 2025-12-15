Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Announces Earnings Results

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Navan Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,927. Navan has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price objective on Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Navan Company Profile

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

