Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.58 and last traded at $150.1470. 10,971,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,055,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,318,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

