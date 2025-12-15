Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Innoviz Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

