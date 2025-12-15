Exco Technologies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
XTC stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
