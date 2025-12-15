Insider Selling: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 4,464 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $48,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,672.06. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.65. 606,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,368. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $155.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 55.59%. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 483.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 334,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

