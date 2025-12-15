Pamela Mader Sells 5,051 Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Mader sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $32,882.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911.40. This represents a 97.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

WKHS traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $5.96. 264,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.32. Workhorse Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $153.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.40) by $0.72. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WKHS Free Report ) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

