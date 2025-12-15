Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.32 and last traded at $145.2020. Approximately 12,910,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,213,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 1st. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

