SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.82. 49,587,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 64,337,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

