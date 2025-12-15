Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $337.51 and last traded at $339.81. 65,287,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 25,928,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.96.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 5.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.17 and a 200-day moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,633 shares of company stock worth $303,612,352. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.