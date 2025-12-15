Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.87 and last traded at $164.30. 10,109,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,744,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

