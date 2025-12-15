UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.1250. Approximately 23,681,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,560,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,901.76. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,546.30. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,391,582 shares of company stock worth $35,767,934 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in UiPath by 852.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

