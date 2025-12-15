CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $487.43 and last traded at $487.47. Approximately 2,159,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,393,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.65.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.88, a PEG ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,595 shares of company stock worth $61,294,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

