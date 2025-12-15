NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.4050. 21,076,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 15,117,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.04.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,749,702 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.