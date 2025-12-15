Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.06 and last traded at $81.14. Approximately 16,854,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,054,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $96,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

