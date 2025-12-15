Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $211.91 and last traded at $215.4330. 5,252,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,260,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.78.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $122,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,985,239.85. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $445,056.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,598,329.36. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,360 shares of company stock worth $53,391,315. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.