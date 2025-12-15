Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 99,637,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 35,009,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 444.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

