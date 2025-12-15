Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Meridian Bank (MRBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ: MRBK):

12/8/2025 – Meridian Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Meridian Bank was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Meridian Bank is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Meridian Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Meridian Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Meridian Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Meridian Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Meridian Bank was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Meridian Bank was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating.

Meridian Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian Bank’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

