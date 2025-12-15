Insider Buying: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Wakefield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.25 per share, with a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,792.50. The trade was a 9.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAON Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.06. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

