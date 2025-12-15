Adrian Hill Acquires 758 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.