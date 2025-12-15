Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) EVP Nathan Tyrrell Sells 9,086 Shares

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) EVP Nathan Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5%

HST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. 8,650,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 82.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $262,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

