Insider Selling: Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells 30,072 Shares of Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $271,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 156,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,864.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lsb Industries Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.90. 344,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,090. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $639.91 million, a PE ratio of -889.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
