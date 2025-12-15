Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $351,078.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,785.53. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.12. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 80.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

