Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Andrew Meslow Buys 250,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Meslow purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. This trade represents a 83.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Meslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Andrew Meslow acquired 50,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 1,111,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Small Cap Consu upgraded Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,846,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

