Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox Sells 7,000 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,326.08. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CTSH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,917,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,980,524,000 after acquiring an additional 157,427 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 245.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,755,344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $381,135,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

