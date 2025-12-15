Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) President Sells 7,135 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) President Thompson Baker II sold 7,135 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.41. The stock had a trading volume of 996,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $425,938,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after acquiring an additional 857,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,771,000 after acquiring an additional 616,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 48.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

