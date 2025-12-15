GSK (NYSE:GSK) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,470,000 Shares

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $27,930,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,668,129. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GSK Trading Up 0.9%

GSK traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. 3,959,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 17.16%.The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in GSK by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

