Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 3,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%.

Netcapital Stock Performance

NCPL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.12. 1,335,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Netcapital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netcapital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Netcapital worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Netcapital has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

