Critical Survey: Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) vs. International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Orient Overseas International and International Seaways are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Seaways pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A International Seaways $770.04 million 3.13 $416.72 million $4.39 11.12

This table compares Orient Overseas International and International Seaways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orient Overseas International and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Seaways 0 2 2 1 2.80

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas International and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 28.26% 10.13% 7.30%

Summary

International Seaways beats Orient Overseas International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

