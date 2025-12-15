Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.70. 62,132,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 38,922,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $305,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,167,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,309.27. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,702.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 730,017 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,306. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,949 shares of company stock worth $2,191,119. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

