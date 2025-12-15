IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.18 and last traded at $46.1550. Approximately 22,219,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,246,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Specifically, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,124.60. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

IonQ Stock Down 8.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 14.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $12,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 242.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 270,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.